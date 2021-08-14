OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.33. OMNIQ has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

