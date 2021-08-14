Olyseum (OLY) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $128,099.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Olyseum has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00138619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00155406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,539.94 or 0.99978384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00862157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,668,119 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

