Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) fell 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.38 and last traded at $85.77. 24,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,047,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

