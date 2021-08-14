Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Head-To-Head Survey

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 34.10% 10.36% 1.32% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 38.07% 15.45% 1.37%

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Old National Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Zions Bancorporation, National Association 0 7 6 0 2.46

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old National Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Old National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.06 $226.41 million $1.50 11.12 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.94 billion 3.05 $539.00 million $3.02 18.35

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation, National Association, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Old National Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

