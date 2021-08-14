Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.43. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

