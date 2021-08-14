Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCUP stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 231,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,165. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.43. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocuphire Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) by 779.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ocuphire Pharma were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

