OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.47.

OGC opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$3.65.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

