Observer Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.91 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Observer has a total market cap of $18.42 million and $7.91 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded up 92.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.18 or 0.00887027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.