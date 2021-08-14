Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,544,983.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $1,356,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,397,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,225,215.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,622,665. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

