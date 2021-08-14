O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 469.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 120.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 678.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

