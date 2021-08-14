O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 290,334 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,217,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

