NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $5,334.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5,334.00 and last traded at $5,231.06, with a volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,305.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,982.34. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

