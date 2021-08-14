Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,298 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 32.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMED. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 10,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $180,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,357.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,200. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

