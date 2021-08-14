Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Transcat worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transcat alerts:

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.59 million, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.