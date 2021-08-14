Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DZS were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in DZS during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,596,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DZS by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 23.6% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 261,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $13.83 on Friday. DZS Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $372.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

