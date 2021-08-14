Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 241,325 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 241,325 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

BTU stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

