Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 173.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

RMBI stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $203.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.15. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.