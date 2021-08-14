Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $695,000 Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of CyberOptics worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.91 million, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.62. CyberOptics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

