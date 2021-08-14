Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $652,000 Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Global Water Resources worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $462.13 million, a PE ratio of 170.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.58. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 322.22%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,510 shares of company stock worth $123,391. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.