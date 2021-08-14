Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB)’s stock price fell 15.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. 1,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $48.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Research analysts expect that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Nutriband Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd.

