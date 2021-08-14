Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $94.89 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

