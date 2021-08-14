Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.
NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $94.89 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45.
Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
