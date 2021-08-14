NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.47. 1,300,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,740. NiSource has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Butler purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

