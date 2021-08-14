NFT Alley (ALLEY) Hits Market Capitalization of $503,741.78

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $503,741.78 and approximately $34,040.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00140183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00155059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,605.48 or 1.00013873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00859994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

