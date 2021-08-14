NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

