NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 558.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $441,000.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $47.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

