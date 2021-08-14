NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 68 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 845,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,333,000 after acquiring an additional 203,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 418,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $214.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

