NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Roth Capital

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
NewAge stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.17. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17.
NewAge Company Profile
NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.
