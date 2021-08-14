NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Roth Capital

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NewAge stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.17. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge by 576.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,792 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NewAge during the first quarter worth $3,427,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge by 153.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 536,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

