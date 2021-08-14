NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeuroPace updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NPCE stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. 175,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,375. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPCE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

