NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 255.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 466,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NetApp by 75.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after purchasing an additional 409,376 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. 607,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

