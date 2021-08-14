Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 3,640 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.78. 139,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,202. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

