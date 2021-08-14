Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.7% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 237.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $57.94. 1,575,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,734. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

