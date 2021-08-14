Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 3,517 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 33,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

