Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Shares of CHGG opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08. Chegg has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 108.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

