Needham & Company LLC Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $200.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.97.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.76 on Friday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

