NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Director Purchases $48,816.00 in Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $43.45 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.01.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

