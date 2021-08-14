NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 275 ($3.59).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.24. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.30 ($2.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20%.

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock worth $45,036.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

