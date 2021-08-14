National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.46.

TSE:BMO opened at C$128.73 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$75.45 and a 12 month high of C$130.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$126.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

