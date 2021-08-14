National Bank Financial Weighs in on 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$466.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.83 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.