National Bank Financial Upgrades AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) to Outperform Market Weight

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.00.

TSE ACQ opened at C$58.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$14.25 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.42.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

