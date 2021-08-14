National Bank Financial Lowers New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

NGD stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $823.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

