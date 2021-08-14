National Bank Financial Lowers Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$65.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$63.87 on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The firm has a market cap of C$15.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.