National Bank Financial Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$32.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on H. Laurentian boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.40.
TSE:H opened at C$31.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.55. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
