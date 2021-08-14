National Bank Financial Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$32.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on H. Laurentian boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.40.

TSE:H opened at C$31.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.55. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.6194845 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

