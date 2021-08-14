Nathaniel A. Vitan Sells 483 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nathaniel A. Vitan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00.

PSA opened at $314.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.88. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $196.43 and a 12-month high of $316.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

