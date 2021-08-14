Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $190.82

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.82 and last traded at $190.44, with a volume of 10039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,546 shares of company stock worth $1,992,482 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $30,675,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

