Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $795.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

