Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post $179.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.40 million and the lowest is $162.40 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $132.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $711.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $746.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $750.69 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $801.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

