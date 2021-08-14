Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

