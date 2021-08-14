mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002341 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057871 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003158 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014993 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.73 or 0.00894240 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00105930 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044081 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

