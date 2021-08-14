Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Quiet Period To End on August 17th

Moving iMage Technologies’ (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 17th. Moving iMage Technologies had issued 4,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $12,600,000 based on an initial share price of $3.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ opened at $3.30 on Friday. Moving iMage Technologies has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $27.31.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

