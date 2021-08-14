Morgan Stanley Sells 402,294 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 837,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 330,279 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,187,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UA opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

